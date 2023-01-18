The United Way Blackhawk Region welcomed four new directors to its volunteer board while recognizing the outgoing members.
The new additions include Mark Holzman, Bob Jones, Tom McCawley and Pat Weberpal.
The United Way Blackhawk Region welcomed four new directors to its volunteer board while recognizing the outgoing members.
The new additions include Mark Holzman, Bob Jones, Tom McCawley and Pat Weberpal.
“Each member brings unique skills and expertise to United Way’s fight for health, education, and financial stability in the Blackhawk Region,” Board Chair Derek Hahn said in a news release.
Geoff Rand of Associated Bank was also recognized for completing two three-year terms on the board.
“As a volunteer-driven organization, United Way is grateful to all volunteers who generously give their time and talent to serve the greater good,” Hahn said.
MEET THE NEW DIRECTORS
Mark Holzman is superintendent of the Janesville School District. He has worked in all levels of K-12 education, including as a baseball and basketball coach, teacher, principal, dean of students, and in human resources, according to the release.
Bob Jones worked 17 years in manufacturing at Stoughton Trailers, Lear Seating and General Motors. When GM in Janesville closed, he moved to Las Vegas and worked in casino security. He returned to Wisconsin in 2016 and works as Festival Foods’ human resources manager in Janesville.
Tom McCawley is a vice president for the Beloit Health System. He has worked in human resources in various health care and higher education organizations for nearly 35 years. His community activities include serving as president of the Rotary Club of Beloit and financial secretary for Knights of Columbus Council 605, delivering for Meals on Wheels, and working in several ministries at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish in Beloit.
Patrick Weberpal is the senior vice president of commercial banking for BMO Harris Bank, where he has worked for 30 years. He has coached youth sports teams, directs the Milton Knights of Columbus and serves on the board of the Rock County Agribusiness Association.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.