Forward Janesville Awards

Accepting annual awards Wednesday from Forward Janesville at a luncheon at Glen Erin Golf Club in Janesville were PremierBank (Diversity Award), Gracie Karpes of Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Badgerland Council (2023 Entrepreneur of the Year), Jeff Hazekamp (Lifetime Achievement Award), Liz Menz of Loving Life Creatively (2023 Ambassador of the Year), GIFTS Men’s Shelter (2023 Community Improvement Award), Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin (2023 Community Improvement Award), KANDU Industries (2023 Business of the Year, 50 or more employees), Sean Knott (Emerging Leader Award), Kristin Fillhouer of UW-Whitewater at Rock County (Educator of the Year), and Hagen CPA (Business of the Year, 50 or fewer employees).
