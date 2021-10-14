Jordon Carrillo works on the hair of Jacob Wilson while inside Five Star Barbershop of Janesville within Uptown Janesville, formerly the Janesville Mall, on Wednesday. The business recently spent a day giving back to the community with free haircuts for students at Franklin Middle School.
Jordon Carrillo works on the hair of Jacob Wilson while inside Five Star Barbershop of Janesville within Uptown Janesville, formerly the Janesville Mall, on Wednesday, Oct. 13. The business recently spent a day giving back to the community with free haircuts for students at Franklin Middle School.
Jordon Carrillo of Five Star Barbershop gives a free haircut to a Franklin Middle School student during a recent day of giving back to the community.
Believing in the importance fo giving back to the community, the Five Star Barbershop of Janesville gave free haircuts to Franklin Middle School students.
Owner Jordon Carrillo and his team of barbers visited Franklin on Oct. 7 after Franklin guidance counselor Erik Vazquez, a customer at the barbershop, proposed the idea.
“Initially a bunch of the teachers and guidance counselors offered to pay us to come into the school,” Carrillo said. “But I just told them, no, we can do it as a charity and try to help those kids out.”
Carrillo and two other barbers completed about 15 haircuts that day. Five Star hopes to provide more free haircuts to more local schools in the future, starting with Edison Middle School sometime later this year.
The barbershop opened at Uptown Janesville right before the pandemic hit in March 2020. Getting the business going then was tough, Carrillo, but being one of only a few barbershops in Janesville helped.
The barbershop specializes in creative hairstyles. Barbers there are even able to produce bald fades using a straight razor. Five Star’s Facebook page showcases the variety of designs its barbers do on a daily basis.
Carillo said he and his staff intend to do some community service at least once a month.
“I believe as a barber, we are community men,” Carrillo said. “The community makes us, so it’s only right to give back to the community because without them, we wouldn’t have a job.”
He saids he’s looking for a way to help Club Fun2Mental, a youth flag football and softball organization in Beloit.
“I was a big football person growing up,” Carrillo said. “At the barbershop there’s a lot of sports talk, and we talk football all the time.”
To help raise money for the group, Carrillo has set up a Madden NFL video game tournament at the shop. All donations will go to Club Fun2Mental to help the organization get new safety equipment and more.
For more information, look up Five Star Barbershop on Facebook.
