The Janesville American Association of University Women announced its local scholarship winners. All scholarships were funded by proceeds from the organization’s annual used book sale. The five scholarship winners are:
Megan Ehle received the Mary Hunt Memorial Scholarship. She is a Parker High School graduate planning to attend UW-Whitewater and major in biology with an emphasis on cells. She will be the first member of her family to attend college directly after high school. Ehle wants to become a researcher and lab technician studying bacteria and antibiotics.
Hailey Ferguson won the Phyllis English Memorial Scholarship. She is a Milton High School graduate and was accepted to the UW-Madison pre-nursing program. She plans to become a labor and deliver nurse. Freguson completed a certified nursing assistant program at Blackhawk Technical College and plans to work throughout the summer as a CNA.
Jackson Holterman received the Gary Mani Memorial Scholarship. He is a Parker High School graduate planning to work while attending UW-Whitewater at Rock County. Holterman wants to earn an associate’s degree before transferring to another UW system school to earn a bachelor’s degree in microbiology or biomedical science.
Abigail Mengelt won the Barbara Bobzien Memorial Scholarship. She is a Craig High School graduate and plans to attend UW-Eau Claire. Mengelt intends to pursue a career in social work.
Jordan Showers received the Project Renew Scholarship. She was a 2020 graduate of Rock River Charter School. Showers will attend Blackhawk Technical College to earn an associate degree through the automotive technician program.
