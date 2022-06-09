Team 2x4, including, from left to right, Kelby Schneider, Anna Turner, Samuel Turner, Evan Schneider and Garrett Schneider, gets ready for a match against Bisang, a First Lego League team from South Korea.
Evan Schneider of Team 2x4 gives a thumbs-up to a referee before a match as Anna Turner prepares to launch the team’s robot into the First Lego League arena in the robot game portion of the Razorback Open International Tournament in Fayetteville, Ark., last month.
Team 2x4, a First Lego League team from Rock County, poses for a team photo in front of a fountain on the campus of the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, Ark., which hosted the Razorback Open International Tournament. Pictured from left to right are: Anna Turner, Samuel Turner, Kelby Schneider, Garret Schneider, Evan Schneider (front), Mike Schneider and Heather Schneider.
Team 2x4, including Heather Schneider, Evan Schneider, Samuel Turner, Kelby Schneider, Garrett Schneider, Anna Turner, Mike Schneider and Marcee Turner, stops for a group photo during the Razorback Open International Tournament in Fayetteville, Ark., with tournament organizer professor Richard Cassidy, second from left.
Team 2x4, including, from left to right, Kelby Schneider, Anna Turner, Samuel Turner, Evan Schneider and Garrett Schneider, gets ready for a match against Bisang, a First Lego League team from South Korea.
Evan Schneider of Team 2x4 gives a thumbs-up to a referee before a match as Anna Turner prepares to launch the team’s robot into the First Lego League arena in the robot game portion of the Razorback Open International Tournament in Fayetteville, Ark., last month.
Team 2x4, a First Lego League team from Rock County, poses for a team photo in front of a fountain on the campus of the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, Ark., which hosted the Razorback Open International Tournament. Pictured from left to right are: Anna Turner, Samuel Turner, Kelby Schneider, Garret Schneider, Evan Schneider (front), Mike Schneider and Heather Schneider.
Team 2x4, including Heather Schneider, Evan Schneider, Samuel Turner, Kelby Schneider, Garrett Schneider, Anna Turner, Mike Schneider and Marcee Turner, stops for a group photo during the Razorback Open International Tournament in Fayetteville, Ark., with tournament organizer professor Richard Cassidy, second from left.
A contingent of First Lego League competitors from Beloit and Clinton recently tested their robotic designs against teams from around the world at the Razorback Open International Tournament in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
The home-schooled students who comprise the Team 2x4—Anna Turner of Clinton and Garrett, Kelby and Evan Schneider of Beloit—took on 80 teams that hailed from the U.S., Israel, Spain, Japan, South Korea and Australia, according to a news release.
The team was in contention for an award in the innovative project portion of the competition. Members had the opportunity to explain their Door Detector, a patent-pending system to alert a driver when his or her livestock trailer door has come open or is missing, to a panel of judges.
“I enjoyed how friendly everyone was, and willing to share their project,” Anna Turner said in the release.
In the robot game portion of the competition, the local team in its second matchup faced the top-ranked team from South Korea that would go on to finish third overall and won. Team 2x4 finished in the top half of teams in the robot game competition and was “blown away” by the top-performing robots, some of which had self-directed attachments, all built from Lego bricks.
A carnival and talent show was also part of the gathering, and Team 2x4 presented an original comedy skit about all things Wisconsin called “Say Cheese.”
The team thanked its sponsors for the financial and moral support they provided during its season. The students said they learned a lot from the other teams at the competition and that competing in the international tournament would be an experience they wouldn’t forget.
Submit your good news!
Do you have a story that will bring a smile to the faces of other Janesville and Rock County residents? Then please share your "good news" and photos with us!