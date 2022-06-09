A contingent of First Lego League competitors from Beloit and Clinton recently tested their robotic designs against teams from around the world at the Razorback Open International Tournament in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The home-schooled students who comprise the Team 2x4—Anna Turner of Clinton and Garrett, Kelby and Evan Schneider of Beloit—took on 80 teams that hailed from the U.S., Israel, Spain, Japan, South Korea and Australia, according to a news release.

The team was in contention for an award in the innovative project portion of the competition. Members had the opportunity to explain their Door Detector, a patent-pending system to alert a driver when his or her livestock trailer door has come open or is missing, to a panel of judges.

“I enjoyed how friendly everyone was, and willing to share their project,” Anna Turner said in the release.

In the robot game portion of the competition, the local team in its second matchup faced the top-ranked team from South Korea that would go on to finish third overall and won. Team 2x4 finished in the top half of teams in the robot game competition and was “blown away” by the top-performing robots, some of which had self-directed attachments, all built from Lego bricks.

A carnival and talent show was also part of the gathering, and Team 2x4 presented an original comedy skit about all things Wisconsin called “Say Cheese.”

The team thanked its sponsors for the financial and moral support they provided during its season. The students said they learned a lot from the other teams at the competition and that competing in the international tournament would be an experience they wouldn’t forget.

