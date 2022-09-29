The Mick & Jane Blain Gilbertson Family Heritage Pedestrian Bridge in downtown Janesville. The bridge is named for the Blain family, which founded Farm & Fleet nearly 70 years ago and still runs the department store chain today. The company received a Wisconsin Family Business of the Year Award for the first time, the company announced Wednesday.
“To receive this award is a true honor for the Blain’s Farm & Fleet organization, but most importantly, for our family and our incredible associates,” said Jane Blain Gilbertson, Blain’s Farm & Fleet CEO, owner and president. “Blain’s Farm & Fleet has been a proud family-owned business for over 67 years, and it all started with Bert and Claude Blain serving the great people of Wisconsin. The qualities, values, and traditions we hold dear are the foundation for our associates and the company that our customers, whom we treat as dear neighbors, value in our business.”
The Wisconsin Family Business of the Year Awards celebrate the accomplishments and impact that family-owned businesses have on the state’s economy and its communities, according to a news release. A panel of former award winners and business leaders chose winners for 2022 based on nominations. Criteria for judging included:
Contribution to community and industry.
Positive links between family and business.
How family values influence the business.
Business performance and innovative practices.
Challenges overcome.
How the business addresses strategic planning and risk management.
How the business is preparing the next generation.
Nominees for the award must be Wisconsin-based family-owned businesses, have intentions of passing ownership to the next generation and have $1 million in revenue.
Farm & Fleet was chosen for the award for its customer service, community involvement and the lasting foundation of the company’s guiding principles, according to the release.
Farm & Fleet has never left a community where it has opened a store, the release said, and each store manager is empowered to seek out opportunities with local organizations that best support their community and highlight what is important to their neighbors.
“It’s a real honor to receive this award,” said Nicole Gilbertson, Jane’s daughter. “We truly strive to treat our associates like family and our customers like neighbors. My great uncle and grandfather gave us the foundation from which we have built, and for that, we’re grateful and honored to be considered among so many outstanding family-owned businesses.”
