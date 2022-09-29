Blain’s Farm & Fleet received a Wisconsin Family Business of the Year Award for the first time, the company announced Wednesday.

“To receive this award is a true honor for the Blain’s Farm & Fleet organization, but most importantly, for our family and our incredible associates,” said Jane Blain Gilbertson, Blain’s Farm & Fleet CEO, owner and president. “Blain’s Farm & Fleet has been a proud family-owned business for over 67 years, and it all started with Bert and Claude Blain serving the great people of Wisconsin. The qualities, values, and traditions we hold dear are the foundation for our associates and the company that our customers, whom we treat as dear neighbors, value in our business.”

Submit your good news!

Do you have a story that will bring a smile to the faces of other Janesville and Rock County residents? Then please share your "good news" and photos with us!

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you