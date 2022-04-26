An Evansville High School quiz bowl team member holds a buzzer during a practice April 19 for a national quiz bowl competition April 23. Evansville's A team finished 17th overall at the tournament in Rosemont, Ill.
Evansville High School’s A team finished 17th at the 2022 Small School National Championship Tournament quiz bowl held April 23 at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare in Rosemont, Illinois.
Team member Kevin Herro was also honored as an all-star player for correctly answering 85 tossup questions in the preliminary rounds.
Evansville sent two teams and was the only Wisconsin school competing at the event. The A team went 7-3 in the preliminary rounds and consisted of Ethan Blohm, Noah Deml, Herro and Elijah Winchel. The B team finished with a 4-6 record in the preliminary rounds and was made up of Declan Cobb, William Day, Trenten Malterer and Adrien Roys.
The quiz bowl is a competitive academic event with teams of four students participating in individual and team competition in which they answer questions in science, math, history, literature, mythology, geography, social science, current events, sports and popular culture.
Submit your good news!
Do you have a story that will bring a smile to the faces of other Janesville and Rock County residents? Then please share your "good news" and photos with us!