The Janesville chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution honored eight female veterans for their military service by presenting them with handmade quilts during ceremonies May 19 and 20.
The honorees were:
June Schuette, who served in the Army in 1945 and reached the rank as sergeant as a surgical nurse.
Jane Clift, who joined the Air Force in 1952 and met her future husband at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois.
Doreen Robinson, who served 20 years in the Army and reached the rank of staff sergeant. Her service included a stint from 1964-66 and more time from 1972-91.
Gail Dallman of Edgerton was in the Army from 1975-79. She was stationed in Heilbronn, Germany, and received the Army Commendation Medal.
Diana Huckstep served in the Navy from 1975-87, reaching the rank of petty officer 1st class.
Lori Hagemann Davis, who attained the rank of staff sergeant in the Air Force during her service from 1977-82. She served as an air traffic controller and was on the base in Wiesbaden, Germany, when the Americans taken hostage in Iran were transported there upon their release in 1981.
Dr. Kristin Miller, an OB-GYN at Mercy Clinic North, received her medical training after joining the Army Reserves in 1999 and switching to active duty in 2003.
Wendi Mogensen reached the rank of Army specialist during her service from 2000-04.
The quilts were sewn by Daughters of the American Revolution members Diane Miller, Becky Borgwardt, Margaret Handel, Margaret Delaney, Marty Asplund, Ruth White Anderson, Marlene Ramsey, Ginger Manwell and Pat Cameron.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is a women’s service organization whose members can trace their lineage to an individual who contributed to securing American independence during the Revolutionary War.
Today, the DAR has more than 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters in the U.S. and abroad. Members provide millions of hours of volunteer service to their local communities across the country and world. DAR chapters participate in projects to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. More than 1 million members have joined the organization since its founding in 1890.
Submit your good news!
Do you have a story that will bring a smile to the faces of other Janesville and Rock County residents? Then please share your "good news" and photos with us!