UW-Whitewater at Rock County announced Patricia Clasen as its new dean and assistant vice chancellor, according to a school news release.
In her new role, Clasen will offer leadership on campus and be responsible for the College of Integrated Studies, campus administration and operations, according to the news release.
Clasen started her career at UW-Rock County, as it was known then, in 2002 and has served as a professor, department chair, associate dean and most recently as interim dean. During her tenure, she has launched programs for bachelor's degrees in applied arts and science, created partnerships with technical colleges and businesses, and led a systemwide restructuring of the former UW Colleges, according to the release.
Clasen will assume her new role Monday, May 2.
“Dr. Clasen champions the Rock County campus and its mission to provide degree pathways to students of all backgrounds,” interim provost Robin Fox said in the news release.
Clasen earned a bachelor’s degree in speech communication from UW-River Falls. She also has a master’s degree from Wichita State University and a Ph.D. from the University of Nebraska, both in communication studies.
Clasen is an elected member of the Rock County Board of Supervisors, serving District 26.
Submit your good news!
Do you have a story that will bring a smile to the faces of other Janesville and Rock County residents? Then please share your "good news" and photos with us!