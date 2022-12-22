JANESVILLE—About 50 graduates from various programs participated in Blackhawk Technical College’s December 2022 commencement on Tuesday.
This is the first time in at least a decade that the college has held a December graduation. The college typically has held only a commencement ceremony in May. Tuesday’s event also was the first time the ceremony was held in the college’s new conference center.
“Today is a beginning, not an end. Today, we welcome you into our family of alumni of Blackhawk Technical College,” Dr. Tracy Pierner, Blackhawk Tech’s president, said to the graduates.
Commencement speakers were Marissa Greuel Hainstock, staff of the year; Maram Assaf, student speaker; and Emily Hopper, Rising Star Alumni Award winner.
“Graduating college is just one step on an exciting journey ahead of us—one filled with new experiences, challenges, accomplishments and opportunities that will shape our lives forever,” Assaf said. “As we go on this path together, let’s remember what brought us here: courage, ambition, strength—all traits inherent in each one of us, which can only be amplified by the power of working together towards a common goal.”
