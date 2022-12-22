JVG_221222_BLACKHAWKGRADS01
Buy Now

Blackhawk Technical College criminal justice studies graduate Maram Assaf was the student speaker for the college’s December commencement ceremony.

 Photo courtesy Blackhawk Technical College

JANESVILLE—About 50 graduates from various programs participated in Blackhawk Technical College’s December 2022 commencement on Tuesday.

This is the first time in at least a decade that the college has held a December graduation. The college typically has held only a commencement ceremony in May. Tuesday’s event also was the first time the ceremony was held in the college’s new conference center.

Submit your good news!

Do you have a story that will bring a smile to the faces of other Janesville and Rock County residents? Then please share your "good news" and photos with us!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you