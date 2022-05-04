The Rock County Historical Society hosted New York Times bestselling author Ronald C. White for a book talk and signing event April 23 at the Tallman Carriage House, according to a historical society news release.
Sponsored by the Lincoln Fellowship of Wisconsin, White gave a lecture to about 50 people and discussed his new book “Lincoln in Private: What his Most Personal Reflections Tell Us About our Greatest President.”
The book was recently awarded the 2021 Barondess/Lincoln Award by the Civil War Round Table of New York for its appreciation of the life and work of Abraham Lincoln. White is the author of two bestselling presidential biographies, one of Lincoln and one of Ulysses S. Grant and has lectured about Lincoln in England, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico and New Zealand.
Signed copies of the book are available at the historical society’s artisans gift shop in the Museum and Visitor Center at 426 N. Jackson St.
Founded in 1940, the Lincoln Fellowship of Wisconsin, based in Janesville, was formed to unite admirers of Abraham Lincoln and to encourage further study into his life and to preserve Lincoln landmarks in Wisconsin. It is the third oldest Lincoln organization in the country, with members all over the country.
