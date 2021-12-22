BELOIT
The members at the Higher Ground Christian Center want to fill hungry hearts with joy and hungry bellies with a good, home-cooked meal on Christmas Day.
All the members of the Beloit house of worship will be serving a hot meal in a drive-thru fashion Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to anyone who needs a little Christmas joy in their lives.
“We do it because of the love we have for people,” said Lahoma Anderson, who with her husband, the Rev. Sherrick Anderson, is helping plan the Christmas meal. “We both just love people. Love and kindness meet love and kindness.”
Higher Ground Christian Center, at 3160 S. Park Ave., hosted its first Christmas dinner in 2018. They hosted another Christmas meal in 2019 when 235 people were served a hot, homemade meal. In 2020, the event was not held due to the pandemic.
“Originally, we wanted to return to a sit-down meal this year, but we decided to do a drive-thru,” Lahoma Anderson said. “Same food. Same love.”
All the church members—adults and children alike—will help at the event, she said. There also will be people from outside the church membership helping.
Those who drive up will be treated to a meal consisting of turkey, dressing, green beans, corn, mashed potatoes, ham, spaghetti, salad, rolls, macaroni and cheese, holiday cookies, and water or a refreshing beverage.
Anyone who is homebound who can’t make it to the church can call Lahoma Anderson to arrange for a delivery. Anyone who wants a delivery or more information should call 608-921-2703.
Church members also will be giving out toys and gifts for children as well as gift cards for adults, Lahoma Anderson said.
There are many area sponsors who make this day of holiday joy possible, including Community Action of Rock and Walworth Counties; Woodman’s Food Market; Piggly Wiggly; Culver's in Beloit; Chick-fil-A; Texas Roadhouse; Daley, Murphy, Wisch and Associates Funeral Home; Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home; Foster Funeral Service; Kwik Trip; Sponge Spa; Road Dawg Restaurant; Famous Dave’s Restaurant; House of Mercy; Hip Hop Stylze Barber Shop; Harry and Charlie Local Businesses; Bling It Up by Muriel Carroll-Newton; Play Monster; and True Memories Photography.
Some of the sponsors donated food. Others donated gift cards that will be given out in the drive-thru.
When asked why church members put in the effort to cook and serve the meal on Christmas Day, Anderson said it is the season of giving and that she loves the Beloit community.
“If we’re going to celebrate Jesus, he was a gift to us. To me, the best gift I can give is to make someone’s heart and belly feel good with a great meal. It is in my heart to give,” she said.