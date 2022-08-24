Janesville Performing Arts Center hired Suzy Baldwin as its new education/outreach director.

“Growing up doing theater in Janesville shaped me into the person I am today,” said Baldwin in a JPAC news release. “JPAC wasn’t completed until after I graduated, and now to have the opportunity to help teach, encourage, and foster new talent in such a historic space is thrilling.”

Submit your good news!

Do you have a story that will bring a smile to the faces of other Janesville and Rock County residents? Then please share your "good news" and photos with us!

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you