Janesville Performing Arts Center hired Suzy Baldwin as its new education/outreach director.
“Growing up doing theater in Janesville shaped me into the person I am today,” said Baldwin in a JPAC news release. “JPAC wasn’t completed until after I graduated, and now to have the opportunity to help teach, encourage, and foster new talent in such a historic space is thrilling.”
Baldwin is a 2005 graduate of Craig High School. She previously worked in education programs in Madison and Memphis, Tennessee. While in Madison, she served as the director of programming and marketing for Monroe Street Arts Center, where she led a team of more than 40 musicians and artist and developed class and workshops curriculums.
“JPAC is fortunate to bring home an incredible talent to this community that has a firm understanding of how special our community is,” JPAC Executive Director Nathan Burkart said in the release. “She has become an impressive artistic leader and is a true representation of what programs like JPAC can do for someone’s life.”
Baldwin will begin her career at JPAC in September.
