Many local students earned awards at the 2022 Federation Music Festival held April 9 at Parker High School and hosted by the Janesville MacDowell Music Club.
More than 100 students participated in eight separate events including piano, voice, strings and theory.
A total of 45 cups were awarded to Janesville students. Cups are awarded in 15-point increments, and points are earned from three years of superior ratings or lesser ratings accumulated over four years or more.
First Gold Cup winners were:
Piano solo: Jack Beardmore-Wellington, Bailey Cox, Olivia Drozdowicz, Grace Eddy, June Eddy, Braelyn Ellis, Anika Figi, Natalie Fox, Dakoda Funk, Maggie Giese, Charolette Hellmich, Londyn Herbst, Samuel Huber, Lucas Huber, Nelson Meyer, Luke Mickelson, Maycie Utecht, Oliver Wilke and Jase Zimmerman.
Piano hymn playing: Julien Dalby.
Sight play: Cooper Buehl.
Violin concerto: Lucy Johnson.
Violin solo: Max Fuelleman.
Vocal musical theater: Cooper Buehl, Gabriella Houk, Eva Schroeder and Lydia Timm.
Second Gold Cup winners were:
Piano solo: Heather Drake, Mia Johnson, Nadia Rusert, Andrew Wieners and Allyson Fox.
Sight play: Aiden Dalby and Julien Dalby.
Violin solo: Audrey Johnson.
Vocal musical theater: Faith Green.
Third Gold Cup winners were:
Piano solo: Aiden Dalby, Allie Farris, Chayse Farris, Nina Johnson, Alyssa Schubert and Bridgette Wolf.