Twenty-five high school juniors completed their summer internships on Friday as part of the 2022 Summer Rock County Internship Program.

 Bradley Ziegler/Blackhawk Technical College

JANESVILLE

Twenty-five local students completed their summer internships through the 2022 Summer Rock County Internship Program, according to a Blackhawk Technical College news release.

