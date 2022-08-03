JANESVILLE
Twenty-five local students completed their summer internships through the 2022 Summer Rock County Internship Program, according to a Blackhawk Technical College news release.
JANESVILLE
Twenty-five local students completed their summer internships through the 2022 Summer Rock County Internship Program, according to a Blackhawk Technical College news release.
The six-week paid program connected students with local businesses to learn about industries and receive a structured career path experience, according to the release.
Students were required to give a summary of their experience with a capstone presentation at their graduation ceremony Friday, July 29, according to the news release.
Graduated students and the company they interned at are:
Beloit Memorial High School—Avery Bohm, KANDU.
Beloit Turner High School—Lydia Seifarth, Forward Janesville; and Roseanne Sous, Beloit Health System.
Clinton Community High School—Ben Imhoff, Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport; Madison Love, KANDU; Israel Muchacho, Blackhawk Technical College; Tiana Roehl, Frito Lay; Cody Sullivan, Mercyhealth; and Maddie Sullivan, Mercyhealth.
Edgerton High School—Ava Dalbec, Mercyhealth; and Piper Gunnelson, Mercyhealth.
Craig High School—Dani Guerrero, Blackhawk Technical College; Charlotte Mark, Johnson Financial Group; and Jocelyn Rammer, Beloit Health.
Parker High School—Ericka Stageman, Town of Beloit Fire Department.
Milton High School—Will Hentschel, Rock County Public Health; Aleks Kablar, Blackhawk Technical College; Zaib Khan, Mercyhealth; Ryen Reif, Mercyhealth; Marissa Whaley, Beloit Health System; and Grace Zhang, R.H. Batterman.
Rock University High School—Trayvon Crain, Blackhawk Technical College; Diego Gonzales-Moloney, ANGI; Cloud Hyatt, Blackhawk Technical College; and James Mathesius, Blackhawk Technical College.
For a list of internships and their descriptions, visit yourrockinternship.com.
For more information about workforce and talent development initiatives in Rock County, contact Blackhawk Tech’s Workforce and Community Development Department at 608-755-7623 or businessdevelopment@blackhawk.edu.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.