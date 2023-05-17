JANESVILLE -- Alter Metal Recycling, along with the generous contributions from Schmidt’s Auto, Manthey Salvage, and Diehl & Neumaier Company, has announce that its ecent metal recycling donation drive has raised over $69,000 for ECHO.

The total includes matching funds from Alter, as well as donations from individuals and businesses throughout the southern Wisconsin community.

