JANESVILLE -- Alter Metal Recycling, along with the generous contributions from Schmidt’s Auto, Manthey Salvage, and Diehl & Neumaier Company, has announce that its ecent metal recycling donation drive has raised over $69,000 for ECHO.
The total includes matching funds from Alter, as well as donations from individuals and businesses throughout the southern Wisconsin community.
ECHO is a local non-profit organization that works to empower individuals and families in the Rock County area by providing support and resources in the areas of food insecurity, housing stability and other support services while removing barriers to self-sufficiency. The funds raised through Alter's metal donation drive will go directly to supporting these important initiatives. More information about ECHO can be found at www.echojanesville.org.
"We are thrilled to have been able to contribute to the important work that ECHO does in our community," said Sarah Schlichtholz, vice president of Environment and Community, at Alter Metal Recycling. "These initiatives are one hundred percent community driven and we are so grateful to all who donated and gave their time to this terrific organization.”
Alter Metal Recycling will present a check present to ECHO at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 23rd at Drafthouse, 101 E Milwaukee St., Janesville.
Founded in 1898 and celebrating its 125-year anniversary, Alter Metal Recycling, a division of Alter Trading Corporation, is a fifth-generation company with metal recycling operations located throughout the Midwest.
Alter Metal Recycling is committed to making a positive impact in the communities it serves, and regularly partners with local organizations to support important initiatives. The recent metal donation drive for ECHO is just one example of its ongoing commitment to giving back through its metal fundraising initiatives designed to promote the many environmental, social, and financial benefits of community-based metal recycling.
For more information on Alter Metal Recycling and its community initiatives, visit www.altertrading.com.
