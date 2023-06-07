JANESVILLE -- The Janesville chapter of the American Association of University Women has announced its 2023 scholarship recipients. They are:
Mia Carballeda, a Craig High School graduate, will major in nursing at UW-Madison with the goal of becoming a pediatric nurse. She hopes to use her Spanish to bridge the language gap between healthcare providers and patients whose primary language is Spanish. Mia is receiving the Marjorie Kroehler Memorial Scholarship.
Rebekah (Riz) Montanye, a graduate of Parker High School, was accepted at UW-Madison where she plans to major in Aerospace engineering/Applied Physics. She fell in love with space after visiting a planetarium when she was in elementary school. Riz is receiving the Joan Malin Memorial Scholarship.
Tiana May Roehl, Clinton High School graduate, will major in Mechanical Engineering at Milwaukee School of Engineering. In high school, she participated in competitions including Team Engineering Challenges, Technical Drafting, Additive Manufacturing, and 3D Printing. Tiana is receiving the Janet Arndt Honorary Scholarship.
Amery Stuckey, Beloit Memorial High School graduate, plans to attend UW-Platteville or UW-Stout to major in technical education. She hopes to support women in non-traditional careers. Amery is receiving the Mary Hunt Memorial Scholarship.
Grace Zhang, a graduate of Milton High School, is planning to major in environmental or mechanical engineering. She is interested in environmental sustainability. Grace is receiving the Judith Adler Honorary Scholarship.
Jordan Showers, a 2020 graduate of Rock River Charter School, is receiving a second Project Renew Scholarship to continue her education at Blackhawk Technical College. She is pursuing an associate degree in the automotive technician program.