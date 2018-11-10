JANESVILLE
A high school student has been arrested in connection with a two-car crash that resulted in the death of a 74-year-old Milton woman.
Ty M. Matijevich, 17, of 3743 Red Stone Drive, Janesville, was arrested on a charge of homicide by negligent use of a motor vehicle at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Janesville Police Department.
Merilyn Mitchell died as a result of injuries she received in the crash that occurred at 11:44 a.m. Oct. 19 at Milton Avenue and Refset Drive in front of Janesville Mall.
Matijevich was driving a Chevrolet Cruze north on Milton Avenue when it collided with a Cadillac driven by Mitchell that had been traveling south on Milton Avenue and was turning east into Janesville Mall parking lot.
Mitchell was declared dead at a local hospital.
The investigation shows the car driven by Matijevich might have reached speeds of up to 80 mph before the crash, Janesville Police Department Lt. Mike Blaser said Saturday.
Janesville Police Officer Steve Carpenter did the crash reconstruction and worked closely with the Rock County District Attorney’s Office on the case, Blaser said.
The Wisconsin State Patrol took information from Carpenter’s investigation and used additional information from the car’s computer systems to determine the Chevrolet’s speed in the period before the crash, Blaser said Saturday.
Technology improvements have allowed police to paint a more thorough picture of serious crashes, police officials said at the time of the crash.
Homicide by negligent use of a motor vehicle is a Class G felony and is punishable by a fine of up to $25,000 or imprisonment not to exceed 10 years or both.
Blaser stressed the crash investigation is still ongoing.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse