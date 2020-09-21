CLINTON
A 4-year-old girl fell asleep on a Clinton school bus Sept. 2. The driver found her when checking her bus after finishing her route.
Then on Friday, the girl’s 4-year-old cousin was dropped off at his rural house, but no one was home. He was supposed to have been driven to his day-care provider.
The boy was dropped off across the road from his house and left there alone for about 40 minutes, said his mother, Carie Waugh.
Waugh said her son was supposed to be dropped off at 3:45 p.m., and her child-care provider called at 4:05 p.m. to say he had not arrived.
Waugh said she called the school and bus garage and got no answer, so she left her job in Janesville. On the way, she got a call from a representative of the busing company, GO Riteway, who said he was trying to get information about what happened but didn’t know where the boy was.
Then Waugh’s neighbor called, asking if the boy was still missing. The neighbor had received a call asking if the boy had been dropped off at her house.
The neighbor later found the boy in his driveway, crying, Waugh said.
Katie Ward, Clinton manager for GO Riteway, said procedures worked well in the first incident. Drivers are required to check their buses after each run, and that’s what happened.
But Ward said mistakes were made in Friday’s incident.
“I take full responsibility, and my sincere apologies to the family,” Ward said.
Waugh said she considered pulling her son from the district’s 4-year-old kindergarten program, as he attends only on Thursdays and Fridays, but he was enjoying school, so she didn’t want to take that away from him.
Waugh said she and her husband are considering alternative transportation, but they are waiting to hear from Ward.
“We are not comfortable putting him on a bus until we have something in writing, saying this will absolutely never happen again to us or some other poor family,” Waugh said.
Drivers are given lists of students and the addresses where they should be dropped off. Ward said she neglected to update the sheet that would have told the driver to drop the boy off at the day-care provider.
“That’s extremely rare,” Ward said. “With COVID this year, there are days when these routes change on an hourly basis. … It’s my responsibility to make sure I stay on top of things, and I dropped the ball that day.”
Ward said she is changing policies and procedures so this never happens again and working on a change the boy’s family will be comfortable with.
New policies will ensure drivers have the correct route sheets and are familiar with the roads, Ward said.
Ward said there have been no other such incidents this year.
In Friday’s incident, the driver was a substitute, Ward said, although she did not blame the driver.
“I understand the need for a sub, but these people clearly are not trained,” Waugh said. “No one in their right mind lets a 4-year-old off in the country without an adult being there. And all the what-ifs of what could have happened in that time are terrible.”
All drivers will be retrained in company procedures, especially for the youngest riders, Ward said.
In the case of the girl, she is now riding a van that her brother rides in.
“Those kids are our most precious thing on earth,” and their safety is on the line while they are on the school buses, said the children’s grandfather, Bob Buchanan.
Buchanan suggested that better wages and benefits would help recruit better drivers. He marveled at the coincidence that two of his grandchildren would have encountered these problems.
GO Riteway has just started the second year of a five-year contract with the district, Ward said.