MILTON
Students and families at a pair of Milton elementary schools will once again have before- and after-school care options after about a year without such programming.
The Milton School District recently announced the launch of Y-Care at Milton East and Milton West elementary schools for the 2020-21 school year, a partnership with the Parker YMCA to provide what the district calls wraparound care.
Y-Care will include physical activity, homework help and a place to safely interact with other students and adult mentors, Milton East Principal Jennifer Cramer said.
The YMCA will run the programming, and the staff will be YMCA employees, most of whom will likely be college students and aspiring teachers.
Students can be dropped off before school each day at 6:30 a.m., and services will run until classes begin. Programming resumes after school until 6 p.m. The program will not run during scheduled breaks or on days when school is canceled.
Cramer said the program, which will serve kids ages 5 to 12, will be a big asset for the district.
“The impact for me is the convenience for families because now they don’t have to worry about busing their children to a daycare provider, and, of course, structure is good,” she said.
The service will offer a la carte care options for families based on the number of days or hours needed for supervision, Cramer said. The service will be billed either per day or per hour. YMCA members will receive a lower rate.
Angie Bolson, CEO at YMCA of Northern Rock County, said the Y-Care program will fill a need in the Milton community.
“I’ve just been hearing it loud and clear on the Milton side. … There is a need. There’s only a couple providers currently providing it (childcare) in Milton, so we’re happy to work alongside them to figure out a way to service families,” Bolson said. “It’s a pretty large need.”
The YMCA and school district have heard from residents asking for wraparound care.
“It’s something we’re really excited to offer,” Bolson said. “It’s something we’ve been hearing and figuring out ways that we’d be able to deliver on that this fall, and when the district was also hearing a lot of those same types of questions and concerns from families, we came together and devised a plan to figure out how we could deliver on that, and that’s going to happen this fall.”
Bolson said the program has the potential to make a big difference in the school district.
“I think it could be huge. When there’s not enough programs like this, I think in my mind ‘where do kiddos go when they don’t have services?’ When we’re doing things like engaging them in homework help and providing healthy snacks, those are really important things for kids especially after school and those out of school times are critical for kids. … We’re just excited to be able to serve and engage them in activity,” she said.