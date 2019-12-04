MONROE

Agribusiness isn't just farming.

That's why Blackhawk Technical College revamped and expanded its agribusiness program to include a one-year certificate program and a two-year associate's degree with classes that transfer to four-year universities.

Last week, the college and donors celebrated the opening of a $650,000, 3,200-square-foot ag lab at its Monroe campus.

The lab will allow students to do hands-on training in any weather conditions and is flexible enough to fill a variety of needs, according to a BTC news release.

The ribbon-cutting was also a celebration of a new fund at the college called the Future of Agriculture Fund. The fund was established by Jim and Therese Gratz and Fran and Sandy Donny.

Both families have been supportive of the ag program through donations and allowing students to use their land.

The fund will provide money for scholarships and program activities, according to the news release.

In an effort to help students understand the breadth of careers in agribusiness, the college will hosting an ag preview day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at its Monroe campus along with representatives from UW System schools and other technical colleges. Students will learn about industry expectations, careers in agriculture, signing up for college and how to get the job they want.