The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) launched a K-12 School Testing Program communications toolkit Friday, Aug. 6, for the 2021-2022 school year.
The toolkit aims to support school districts and school administrators’ effort to connect with school staff, families and communities about COVID-19 testing opportunities available.
The DHS also released an updated version of the Guidelines for the Prevention, Investigation, and Control of COVID-19 Outbreaks in K-12 Schools in Wisconsin.
