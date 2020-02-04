WHITEWATER
The Whitewater School Board and a consulting firm will host an open forum Feb. 18 to hear what the community wants in its next district administrator.
The forum will start at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the school district’s central office, 419 S. Elizabeth St.
Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates is helping the school board with its search, according to a news release.
“A key step in this process is to identify the characteristics we will be seeking in our new District Administrator,” the release states. “We would greatly appreciate your input and assistance with this important task.”
The board in October picked Jim Shaw to serve as interim district administrator, replacing Mark Elworthy, who left to become the interim superintendent for the St. Francis School District, south of Milwaukee.
The district also will offer a survey on its website, wwusd.org, from Monday, Feb. 10, through Feb. 24.