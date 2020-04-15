WHITEWATER
The Whitewater School District on Wednesday named two finalists to take over as district administrator July 1, and the district announced upcoming virtual community sessions.
The district picked Kellie Bohn, superintendent for Genoa City Jt. 2 School District, and Caroline Pate-Hefty, who is the executive director of student services for District No. 89 in Melrose Park, Illinois, according to a news release.
Next week, the firm helping with the candidate search, Hazard, Young, Attea, and Associates, will host two sessions for each candidate, one of which will have a Spanish interpreter.
Bohn will have a session from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 21. Pate-Hefty will follow from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
On Wednesday, April 22, Pate-Hefty will go first from 6 to 7 p.m., and then Bohn will go after from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. This night is when the Spanish interpreter will be available.
The district is asking for questions and comments to be submitted electronically on a form that can be accessed through GazetteXtra.com/questions.
Those interested in following the sessions can join a different Zoom call for each night, the release states. Or they can join by phone by calling 312-626-6799 with code No. 984 9734 8914 for the first night of sessions and 959 1578 4796 for the second.
The candidate the school board selects will replace Mark Elworthy, who left in the fall to take an interim position near Milwaukee. Jim Shaw has been serving as interim district administrator in Whitewater.