WHITEWATER

The winner of the 2001 Wisconsin Superintendent of the Year Award started work Tuesday as the Whitewater School District's interim district administrator, district officials announced.

The Whitewater School Board unanimously chose Jim Shaw to replace District Administrator Mark Elworthy for the rest of the 2019-20 school year, according to a news release.

Elworthy left Friday to become interim superintendent for the St. Francis School District south of Milwaukee.

The board interviewed several candidates and was impressed by Shaw's experience, commitment and "proven track record of strong leadership," according to the release.

Shaw is the former superintendent of the Menomonee Falls and Racine Unified school districts, and he has served as a clinical professor and director of the Wisconsin Idea executive doctoral program at UW-Madison.

He also is a school psychologist and worked as director of pupil services, director of curriculum and instruction, and school business manager for the Kettle Moraine School District, according to the release.

Besides being named Wisconsin superintendent of the year, Shaw has been recognized by the Wisconsin and National Education Associations, the Public Policy Forum in Milwaukee and UW-Madison for his leadership and contributions to public education, according to the release.

“We are excited to have Dr. Shaw lead our district for this school year,” school board President Casey Judd is quoted as saying in the release.

The board plans to conduct a search for a permanent district administrator.

Residents, parents and district staff will be able to meet Shaw at an event in coming weeks, the release states.