WHITEWATER
The Whitewater School Board and its consulting firm have changed the location of a Feb. 18 open forum on the search for a new district administrator.
Residents will have a chance to offer input on the school district’s next leader at 6:30 p.m. in the Whitewater High School library media center, 534 S. Elizabeth St., according to an updated news release shared Friday.
Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates is working with the school district on its search.
Jim Shaw was chosen to serve as interim district administrator after Mark Elworthy left to take an interim job leading the St. Francis School District.