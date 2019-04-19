WHITEWATER

The Burlington Area School District chose another finalist—and not the Whitewater School District Administrator Mark Elworthy—to be its superintendent.

Elworthy was listed as one of the finalists for the top post in Burlington.

The district, however, announced on Thursday it chose Stephen Plank, who is coming from the Middleton-Cross Plains High School in Middleton.

Elworthy joined Whitewater in summer 2016.