WHITEWATER

The Whitewater School Board at its next meeting will act on the resignation of the athletic director, the district superintendent said Friday.

Superintendent Mark Elworthy said the district received the resignation letter from Jim Pease on May 28.

Pease coached football and baseball and also was a gym teacher. He's also resigning his teaching position.

His salary for being the athletic director and a teacher was $75,000, Elworthy said.

Elworthy declined to comment on why Pease resigned.

Nathan O'Shaughnessy, the high school’s assistant principal, is taking over athletic director responsibilities in the meantime, Elworthy said.

Elworthy said Pease knew going into the previous football season he would not return as coach, but the superintendent declined to comment on Pease’s overall future in coaching within the district.

Pease started as athletic director in July 2018. Before then, he coached.

Pease’s brother Steve was a volunteer coach, Elworthy said.

On Whitewater High School’s website, it appears Pease wrote before the last school year that he had more than a decade of experience as a gym teacher.

The next regularly scheduled board meeting is Monday, June 24, but Elworthy said the district has other work it might want to do at a yet-to-be-determined meeting sometime before then.