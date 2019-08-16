WHITEWATER

Whitewater Middle School has hired a new principal who most recently worked in the Delavan-Darien School District.

Chris Fountain spent most of his career with the Norris School District in Mukwonago, which educates at-risk middle school and high school boys, according to a post on the Whitewater High School’s Facebook page.

He taught science for most of his 27 years there. After 21 years, he became principal and director of instruction and curriculum, the post states.

Fountain coached sports throughout his tenure at Norris, and he has been the athletic director for 22 years.

Whitewater Middle School recently returned to its former system of separate athletic directors for the middle school and high school. The change comes after Jim Pease, who oversaw sports at both schools, claims he was forced out of the job—something the school district denies.

For the last three years, Fountain has worked for the Delavan-Darien School District. In the Facebook post, he wrote that he was hired as the associate principal at the middle school before the superintendent asked him to be the principal at Turtle Creek Elementary School.

Fountain wrote that he realized his passion is serving middle school students. His first day in Whitewater was Tuesday.

“One of my first charges will be to build strong relationships with students, staff, parents and the community at large,” he wrote. “You will find me in the hallways, classrooms and at special school/community events. I am a Warhawk alumnus, so you may see me at some of those events.”

Fountain’s predecessor, Tanya Wojciechowicz, took a job with the Janesville School District.

Fountain is married with five sons, three of which are in the military. His youngest son will start fourth grade at Jefferson West Elementary School, where his wife has taught for 18 years.

He also has four grandchildren, a disabled rescue dog and four chickens.

Fountain has been a volunteer firefighter for 12 years and was the fire chief in Palmyra.

“I am very excited to be at Whitewater Middle School and am hopeful that this is where I finish my career,” he wrote.