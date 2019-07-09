WHITEWATER

Whitewater High School has a new athletic director, who will start work Monday, July 15.

Justin Crandall has worked for the Port Edwards School District since 2012, according to a Whitewater High School Facebook post Monday. He has been a gym teacher and the head coach for football and baseball, as well as the athletic director for five years.

Crandall also will teach gym classes in Whitewater, the post states.

He takes over for Jim Pease, who resigned May 28. Pease started as athletic director in July 2018 and coached before then.

Twenty-seven people applied for the position.

“The interview committee was impressed with his experience and organizational skills,” the post states.

Crandall emphasized his goal of building relationships with students.

“I want to be the teacher that my students look forward to the most,” he said in the post. “I think the best way to make my class desirable is by challenging them. In my opinion, most of my students thrive on being challenged and pushed out of their comfort zones.”

Building those relationships means Crandall can get more out of students academically, socially and emotionally, according to the post.

“We are excited to have Justin joining our athletic program and community,” the post states. “We look forward to future successes.”

A welcome reception is in the planning stages.