BELOIT

Beloit College President Scott Bierman condemned “excessive disruptions unequivocally” in an email to students Thursday morning after the college canceled a lecture by Erik Prince on Wednesday night amid protests.

Prince is the founder of Blackwater, a private military company that was sold in 2010. He was scheduled to speak at 7:30 p.m. in Pearsons Hall.

About 175 people attended the event. Some students were banging on drums and occasionally chanting for about 30 minutes. Prince did not appear.

By about 8 p.m., students began piling chairs onto the stage where Prince was expected to speak. The college canceled the event at about 8:15 p.m.

In an email Thursday morning, Bierman wrote that the college “proudly declared” that any recognized student group may host speakers on campus. He also wrote that students may protest those speakers “in ways they see fit as long as the speaker is not significantly disrupted.”

“To those who disrupted the talk: Do you really want to learn at an institution where there are self-appointed editors who shut down free inquiry because they believe they know what others ought to be able to hear? I do not,” Bierman wrote.

“We need to be better than this,” he concluded.

A spokeswoman said the college would not give interviews Thursday. When asked about the college’s protocols for controversial speakers and student protests, she wrote in an email, “We have no further information at this time.”

According to Beloit College’s demonstrations policy, the college “will make every attempt to deal with disruptive demonstrations first with reason and persuasion.” The spokeswoman did not respond when asked if the college made those attempts Wednesday.

Some Beloit College students expressed frustration Thursday with the college’s response.

Jason Lansing, a senior, said Young Americans for Freedom, a conservative student organization that was expected to sponsor Wednesday’s event, has hosted speakers on campus over the past year.

He said the question-and-answer portions of those events were “heavily restricted” and limited to about three students.

“The people not open for dialogue are actually the conservatives,” Lansing wrote in an email to The Gazette. “Perhaps this is why students felt such a strong need to protest in this particular instance, as YAF has a heavy history of censorship and shutting down 'civil' debates at their events.”

Andrew Collins, chairman of the Young Americans for Freedom chapter at Beloit College, wrote in an email to The Gazette that he, Prince and a few others were in a hallway in Pearsons Hall waiting for the "go-ahead" from security to enter the room, but they never received it.

He said it is "patently absurd" to think his group or conservatives are not open to dialogue. He added that he is not aware his group has censored or shut down a debate.

In 2007, Blackwater came under fire after some of its guards shot and killed 17 Iraqis in Baghdad. Four Blackwater guards were tried and convicted in U.S. court for killing 14 Iraqi civilians.

Prince is deputy chairman and executive director of Frontier Services Group, a Hong Kong-based security, aviation and logistics company. He has advised President Donald Trump and is the brother of Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.