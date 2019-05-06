JANESVILLE

An 18-year Janesville School District veteran has been selected as the next principal at Washington Elementary School.

Matt Peerenboom, an assistant principal at Edison Middle School, will move to Washington starting with the 2019-20 school year.

The Janesville School Board still has to approve the appointment.

If approved, Peerenboom will replace Rob Connor, who retired in January. Stephanie Jacobs has served as interim principal in the meantime.

Peerenboom started with the school district in 2001 as a seventh-grade science teacher at Franklin Middle School. He also served as dean of students at Franklin. He has been Edison's assistant principal since July 2012.

Peerenboom will have a two-year contract. He will work year-round and will be paid $96,000 for the 2019-20 school year.

