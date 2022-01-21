JANESVILLE
Five- to 11-year-old children in the Edgerton School District had the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Rock County for that age group as of Jan. 14.
An estimated 50.32% of Edgerton children in that age group are fully vaccinated, according to Rock County Public Health Department data, and 58.41% of those 5- to 11-year-olds have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
The Beloit School District has the lowest rate of vaccination rate among that age group with just 7.98% having received the full vaccine series, while 13.48% have received at least one dose.
The vaccination rates are included on a data map created by RCPHD epidemiologist Nick Zupan. The map includes data for all school districts in Rock County, including Edgerton, Evansville, Milton, Parkview, Janesville, Clinton, Beloit Turner and Beloit.
“These maps are really helpful for us to target our efforts with the limited sources that we do have,” said Falicia Martinez, vaccine coordinator and public health nurse for the RCPHD.
“We are also in the middle of trying to update all of our guidance,” she said. “It’s been a little difficult to get back to all the schools and the ones that might have some lower uptake rates right now.”
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 in the U.S. on Oct. 29, 2021.
“I think if you look at the adult vaccination rates, they are a little bit higher in some of those parts of the county as well,” Martinez said when asked why more Edgerton youth are vaccinated than school kids elsewhere in the county.
“Part of it is just parents being very diligent about getting the younger ones vaccinated,” she said.
Countywide, RCPHD is reporting that approximately 26% of five- to 11-year old children in Rock County have gotten one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and about 20% have completed the vaccine series. The county has approximately 14,000 children in that age group.
RCPHD works closely with the every school district, school nurse and superintendent in the county, Martinez said.
“I would like to hope that even though the uptake in vaccination for kids has kind of slowed down, we are still making forward progress,” Martinez said. “Some parents might just be waiting and see how the vaccine rollout went. There’s a lot of parents in that category that want to wait and see how things go.”
Martinez is hopeful that more parents will continue to come around and decide to have their children vaccinated.
“Especially right now as we’re in this surge of cases,” she said. “The overall situation that we’re in right now, not only in our county but nationally, things are not great.”
Michelle Babilius, director of health services for the Beloit School District, reported a total of 112 active positive cases of COVID as of Jan. 20. The school district has a population of around 5,900 students. The district is currently requiring all students and staff to wear masks and to socially distance in all school buildings.
Martinez said she is not sure why the Beloit community has the lowest rates at this time, but said there may be a few factors.
“There might be hesitancy, for whatever reason,” she said. “Maybe it’s a language barrier. Maybe it’s a transportation issue. It’s hard to say, but we have been trying to work with different community organizations that specifically target our African-American and Latino communities.”
Babilius said a couple vaccination clinics have been held to give community members opportunities to get vaccinated. Babilius said she would like to set up another clinic soon, but her focus is currently elsewhere.
“I’ve been mainly focused on contract tracing since we’ve come back from winter break,” Babilius said. “Then I’ll plan another clinic. The last one was on Jan. 5.”
Martinez added, “Even though we are out there and we’re doing all this stuff, it doesn’t necessarily mean that people are taking us up on our offers.”
Making sure everyone is getting the most accurate information about COVID-19 vaccines is critical.
“There’s still a lot of misinformation out there,” Martinez said. “It’s overwhelming for people.”
RCPHD often gets calls from residents asking where to find accurate information because they are not sure who to believe.
“We get a lot of those calls and that’s perfectly fine,” Martinez said. “We love educating and getting people connected to the correct information or the right resources.”
The RCPHD office has a weekly COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 3-7 p.m. every Wednesday. The office is located at 3328 N. Highway 51 in Janesville. For more information, call 608-757-5440.