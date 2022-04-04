Jim Henderson, the interim chancellor at UW-Whitewater, has resigned.
“One of my three goals for my time as interim chancellor has been to help this campus hire the best chancellor possible who will be here for the long term," Henderson wrote in a statement released Monday. "Over the past few days, it has become clear to me that I cannot make progress on that goal. Given that, I feel that it is in both the best interest of UW-Whitewater and me personally that I resign my position as interim chancellor, and I have submitted my resignation effective at the end of the day today.”
A message from the university's four vice chancellors said they knew Henderson's move was unexpected and that the university community might have questions. The vice chancellors said they were in close contact with the UW System and will share information when they are able.
“It’s understandable to feel a sense of disappointment at this time, having gone through multiple leadership transitions over the past few years," the statement said.
"The vice chancellors are united in our passionate dedication to this university — to serving all of you, our students, faculty and staff members — and we are united in our fierce commitment in moving the Whitewater and Rock County campuses forward.”
The statement was signed by the Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs John Chenoweth, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Artanya Wesley, interim Vice Chancellor for Administrative Affairs Jeff Arnold and interim Vice Chancellor for University Relations Katie Kuznacic.
