Nearly 800 UW-Whitewater students are set to graduate Saturday during the university’s winter commencement ceremony.

The ceremony starts at 10 a.m. at the Kachel Fieldhouse, 907 W. Schwager Drive, on campus.

The graduates include 18 international students, 50 veterans, 144 nontraditional students age 25 or older, and 57 self-identified students with disabilities, according to a university news release.

Most of the 667 undergraduates—232—are graduating from the College of Letters and Sciences, with 193 graduating from the College of Business and Economics, and 154 from the College of Education and Professional Studies, the university said.

Some 115 graduate students will receive degrees, with 99 earning master’s degrees and 16 getting doctorates.

The main speaker will be Kwame Salter, who spent 22 years with Oscar Meyer and Kraft Foods and four years as president of the Madison School Board, according to the release. Salter is one of nine UW-W alumni to earn the university’s Outstanding Recent Alumni Award (1983) and Distinguished Alumni Award for Professional Achievement (2017).

The student speaker will be Starr Lee, who is “one of the most decorated” forensics team members in university history, according to the release. She is a journalism student from Milwaukee who has also worked with UWW-TV.

The ceremony will be available live and online through UWW-TV. More details are available at uww.edu/commencement.

