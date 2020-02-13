WHITEWATER
UW-Whitewater will waive a $50 application fee for transfer students until May 1, according to a university news release.
The university is waiving transfer fees in an effort to boost enrollment at the school, according to the news release.
The announcement comes after a 4% decline in enrollment last fall led UW-Whitewater administrators to announce their goal to make $12 million in base budget cuts over the next two years.
Jackie Briggs, director of admissions at UW-W, said in the release the transfer application fee can be an obstacle for students. She hopes waiving the fee will allow more students to enroll at the school.
UW-W accepts hundreds of transfer students every year from over 250 schools throughout the country, according to the release.
Transfer students applying for the upcoming summer or fall semesters should select "Skip Payment" when completing a UW System online transfer application to the Whitewater or Rock County campuses.
To learn more about the transfer application and requirements, visit uww.edu/transfernow.