UW-Whitewater to host UW System President Tommy Thompson next week Gazette staff Mar 3, 2022 16 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 Tommy Thompson SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WHITEWATERUW System President Tommy Thompson will visit UW-Whitewater on Monday, March 7 to celebrate his accomplishments as president.The farewell celebration is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. Monday in the James R. Connor University Center. There will be complimentary parking, refreshments, a program and networking at the event. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Uw-whitewater Tommy Thompson Uw System Social_feed Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville aiming for $7.5 million grant to build ice arena Crews at work on Hy-Vee-owned property in Janesville Internet provider Metronet plans major fiber optic rollout in Janesville to provide competing service State rebuild of part of Humes Road corridor to begin March 14 Medical examiner: Janesville man killed in workplace accident in Madison Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for Feb. 21-27, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 14-20, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 7-13, 2022 Court listings for Jan. 31 to Feb. 7, 2022 Public record for Feb. 7, 2022 Court listings from Jan. 24-30, 2022 Court listings for Jan. 17-23, 2022 Public record for Jan. 25, 2022 Court listings for Jan. 10-16, 2022 Public record for Jan. 17, 2022