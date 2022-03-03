01STOCK_UW-WHITEWATER02

WHITEWATER

UW System President Tommy Thompson will visit UW-Whitewater on Monday, March 7 to celebrate his accomplishments as president.

The farewell celebration is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. Monday in the James R. Connor University Center. There will be complimentary parking, refreshments, a program and networking at the event.

