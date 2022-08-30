UW-Whitewater wants to know what its community wants to see in its next chancellor.
The university’s search committee is planning to hold two listening sessions on campus in September. Both listening sessions, scheduled Sept. 12 and 13, will have virtual options available. The committee will be responsible for choosing a permanent replacement for former Chancellor Dwight Watson, who resigned more than a year ago; since then, two interim chancellors have led the university.
Both sessions will be held in the Timmerman Auditorium in Hyland Hall, 809 Starin Road, Whitewater. The Sept. 12 session will run from 2-3 p.m., and the Sept. 13 session will be from 5-6 p.m.
The sessions will focus on what key characteristics the campus wants to see in a new leader, what people think the university’s strengths are and what challenges the university will face, according to a university news release.
UW-W is searching for its third permanent chancellor in four years. Sexual misconduct allegations, health issues and frustration with the UW System have led to the resignations of three permanent or interim chancellors since 2018.
Former chancellor Beverly Kopper resigned in December 2018 after about three years on the job after her husband, Alan “Pete” Hill, was banned from campus after multiple allegations of sexual harassment toward students.
Kopper’s successor, Watson, resigned in June 2021 after receiving a cancer diagnosis. Watson, who started in August 2019, had also been investigated during his tenure for a claim of sexual misconduct that the UW System found to be meritless.
In April, interim chancellor Jim Henderson resigned, citing his inability to recruit a permanent chancellor with a search that had yet to begin after nearly a year and the UW System’s handling of a free speech survey and general lack of support, The Wisconsin State Journal reported.
