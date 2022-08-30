01STOCK_UW-WHITEWATER03

UW-Whitewater wants to know what its community wants to see in its next chancellor.

The university’s search committee is planning to hold two listening sessions on campus in September. Both listening sessions, scheduled Sept. 12 and 13, will have virtual options available. The committee will be responsible for choosing a permanent replacement for former Chancellor Dwight Watson, who resigned more than a year ago; since then, two interim chancellors have led the university.

