WHITEWATER
UW-Whitewater announced Monday that its December commencement ceremony will be virtual and not in person because of the coronavirus pandemic.
University officials had hoped to eventually hold an in-person ceremony of some kind to honor spring graduates, among others, but Monday’s announcement says the ceremony at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, will honor the entire Class of 2020, which includes May, August and December graduates, according to the announcement.
Names will be read for all participating graduates and the official conferring of degrees, the announcement states.
The ceremony, which will go college by college for about an hour each, will be prerecorded. The university announcement said viewers will be able to pause to make sure they see the moment they want.
The program will be available for download, as well.
Diplomas will be mailed out by Feb. 15, according to the university.
UW-W also held a virtual ceremony in May.
“Members of the class of 2020: Your journey as our 150th graduating class, one completed under a pandemic, is extraordinary,” the announcement states. “We can’t wait to celebrate you and your accomplishments on Dec. 19!”