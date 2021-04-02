WHITEWATER
A UW-Whitewater student who previously served in the U.S. Army died Sunday, March 28, from a “massive heart attack,” according to a university announcement and his obituary.
David J. “DJ” Schwenn Jr., of Nashotah and formerly of Bristol, was 34 years old.
He was a freshman majoring in marketing, and he had two children.
His obituary said he loved fishing, hunting, motorcycling, camping and the outdoors. He was born in Burlington.
“He was very social and loved people,” the obituary states. “His smile and hugs will be forever missed.”
Schwenn entered the Army after graduating from Westosha Central High School.
The family asked for memorials to help with his children’s future education.
Counseling services are available to UW-W students, faculty and staff.
A visitation will be from noon to 1:45 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington. A memorial ceremony with full military honors will follow at 2 p.m.