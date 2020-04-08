MILWAUKEE
A UW-Whitewater student died in Milwaukee on Friday after Milwaukee police say a homicide suspect being pursued by U.S. marshals ran a red light and struck her vehicle, also killing the man she was with.
Maria Buhler, 20, suffered “fatal injuries” from the crash reported to Milwaukee police at about 9:32 a.m. Friday, according to a news release.
Joseph Badora, 23, was driving the car with Buhler as a passenger. He died Saturday after being taken to a hospital in critical condition following the crash, Milwaukee police said.
Karen Domagalski, operations manager at the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, said in an email Wednesday that both Buhler and Badora were wearing seatbelts. The airbags deployed, she said.
The driver of the other vehicle, Donald Lee Cooper Jr., was wanted by authorities on a homicide warrant from Minot, North Dakota, the release states. U.S. marshals were pursuing him when he drove through a red light at North 51st Street and West Center Street.
Cooper, 27, was charged Monday in Milwaukee County Court with two counts each of second-degree reckless homicide, fleeing an officer resulting in death and operating while suspended, causing death.
Court records list a Milwaukee address for Cooper.
The university directory previously listed the name Maria Buhler as a junior studying marketing.
The Gazette is reaching out to the university for comment.
The Tri Sigma sorority at UW-W posted on Instagram on Sunday afternoon, sharing their condolences.
“Tri Sigma is deeply saddened over the loss of our sister and dear friend, Maria Buhler,” the post states. “She will be remembered for her kindness and being an amazing friend to all.”
Update: This story was updated at 11:57 a.m. Wednesday with the identity of the driver charged with causing the deaths of Buhler and Badora. This story will be updated further.