WHITEWATER
A 23-year-old UW-Whitewater student from Milton died Jan. 19 after a long battle with medical problems, according to a university announcement and her obituary.
A visitation and memorial for Emily J. Eckert, who was born in Janesville, is scheduled for Tuesday at a church in Milton.
Eckert was a junior psychology major who died at UW Hospital in Madison after what her obituary describes as “a 10-year battle with autoimmune hepatitis (liver) and sclerosing cholangitis.”
The obituary acknowledged the hospital officials who cared for Eckert.
She graduated from Milton High School in 2016.
“She loved to sing and play music, hike, cook, go sightseeing, and her dogs April and Buster,” her obituary states. “She loved working with people with Autism and Alzheimer’s.”
Eckert’s visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Milton, where she was a member. Her obituary says the visitation will follow Rock County’s 25% capacity guidance—and it will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page, according to the obituary.
“We ask that conversations are brief to accommodate the crowd. Masks are required,” the obituary states. “Due to COVID restrictions there will be no lunch, the family will have a celebration in honor of Emily, at their house, after COVID.”
Her services will follow the visitation at the church.
The flag at UW-Whitewater will fly at half-staff Tuesday. Programs and resources are in place for students, as well as faculty and staff.