UW-Whitewater in a news release Thursday said the Warhawk QuaranTeam Fund is for students in quarantine because of COVID-19.

Funds go toward care packages that contain toiletries, drinks and snacks, food deliveries, “daily rewards” and “end of quarantine celebration packs.”

The release credits football coach Kevin Bullis for the effort at the UW-Whitewater Foundation.

“Let’s rally together to support Warhawks in need,” the release states. “Thank you for your generosity, and thank you for thinking of our Warhawks during these difficult times.”

Donations can be made online at uww.edu/foundation/how-to-give/quaranteam.