Anthony Wahl

WHITEWATER

New rankings from U.S. News & World Report have UW-Whitewater near the top in national and state rankings for online programs.

UW-W was:

  • Ranked 21st nationally with four other schools as the best online MBA program.
  • 13th with three other schools as the best online MBA program for veterans.
  • 42nd with six other schools for best online Bachelor’s program.

One other Wisconsin school—Maranatha Baptist University in Watertown—was tied at 42nd for best online Bachelor’s program. UW-Milwaukee was in the next batch of schools tied at 49th.

The University of Wisconsin MBA Consortium was tied for ninth in best online MBA program and fifth for best online MBA program for veterans.

UW-W in a news release says it ranks No. 1 in the state for its online MBA program among “single-institution programs.” The consortium is a partnership between UW-Eau Claire, UW-La Crosse, UW-Oshkosh and UW-Parkside.

“We’re proud of the exceptional quality of our academic programs at UW-Whitewater, and that extends to our online offerings,” Provost Susan Elrod said in the release.

Students taking online classes through UW-W “have access to academic advising, library services, financial aid, technical support, mentoring and career placement services,” the release states.

UW-W’s online MBA program started in 1998 and now has four majors fully available, according to the release. More are expected to come in the future.

“While U.S. News & World Report features dozens of high-quality programs, the online MBA from UW-Whitewater stands out for its affordability and flexibility,” Associate Dean Paul Ambrose said in the release. “The program’s fixed-rate tuition is a significant value for students whether they are from Wisconsin, out of state or from around the world.”

