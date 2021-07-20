UW-Whitewater’s Starin Hall will be renamed in honor of late educator Roger Pulliam. He was known for promoting diversity and inclusion in his 60-year career in education.
Pulliam died Feb. 12, 2020, at age 77. Four months prior, he was given the first Lifetime of Service Award by the Wisconsin State Council on Affirmative Action at the state Capitol in October 2019.
Pulliam worked in a variety of roles at UW-Whitewater from 1989 to 2018. He served as assistant vice chancellor of academic support services, director of advancement and interim chief diversity officer. He was the first in his family to graduate high school and college.
He also won state and federal funding to aid in the achievement of first-generation, low-income and multicultural students at UW-Whitewater. He was a founding member of the Office of National Black Student Union where he fostered many co-curricular experiences for students.
The UW System Board of Regents approved the resolution at its meeting July 8. The request was previously approved by UW-Whitewater’s shared governance groups.
Starin Hall, 901 W. Starin Road, is a 207,900-square foot residence hall that opened in 2010.
“Dr. Pulliam’s impact on UW-Whitewater is immense, and he lives on in the hearts and minds of all who were fortunate enough to learn from and work with him,” Interim Chancellor Jim Henderson said in a UW-Whitewater news release.
“The naming of Roger Pulliam Hall is a welcome tribute to a wonderful man who exemplified the Warhawk family values. I offer my sincere appreciation to all who have supported this effort to honor Dr. Pulliam, including students, faculty, staff, Warhawk alumni, the greater campus community, and the UW System Board of Regents,” Henderson said.
The Roger L. Pulliam Memorial Scholarship endowed fund was created in his honor and is a place to direct memorial donations.
