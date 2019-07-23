WHITEWATER

During a two-year fundraising campaign around its 150th anniversary, UW-Whitewater is expecting to bring in more than $17 million, the university announced Tuesday.

Actual gifts and planned commitments for the university’s sesquicentennial fundraising campaign reached $17.03 million, according to a news release. The campaign ended June 30.

Some of the funding, the release states, will be broken down by more than:

$4.7 million funding scholarships.

$3.8 million toward programs that support students, such as campus tutoring and the Warhawk Emergency Fund, which exists to help students during emergencies.

$3.8 million to athletic programs.

Other money will go to colleges, departments, faculty development initiatives and university strategic priorities, according to the release.

“The impact will be far-reaching and allow UW-Whitewater to work toward its vision to be a national and international leader in providing transformational and empowering educational experiences,” Interim Chancellor Cheryl Green said in the release.

“With these funds, we will continue to eliminate barriers that prevent students from succeeding, and we will continue to offer an outstanding education at an exceptional value.”