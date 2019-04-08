01STOCK_UW-WHITEWATER
While UW-Whitewater continues its search for a new chancellor, it will say goodbye next month to Provost Susan Elrod, who is leaving for a chancellor position in South Bend, Indiana.

Vice Provost Greg Cook will serve as interim provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs, according to an announcement from Interim Chancellor Cheryl Green on Friday.

Elrod’s last day will be May 21. Her new job is at Indiana University South Bend, according to the announcement.

UW-Whitewater will start its search for a permanent provost in fall.

“Dr. Cook has been an important leader at UW-Whitewater for many years,” Green said in the announcement. “I have full confidence that he will continue his outstanding service to our campus community in his new role.”

Cook previously served as a department chairman and professor of psychology, as well as director of academic assessment. 

UW-Whitewater is still searching for a permanent replacement for Chancellor Beverly Kopper, who resigned months after the results of a sexual harassment investigation against her husband, Alan “Pete” Hill, became public.

At the outset, the university's goal was to have a new chancellor by June 1.

