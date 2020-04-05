WHITEWATER
Landslides are destructive.
They kill millions of people worldwide every year and cause billions of dollars in damage, UW-Whitewater geology professor Juk Bhattacharyya says in a video shared by the UW System.
“We have volcano monitoring, earthquake monitoring, tsunami monitoring all in place. Landslide monitoring is not as big,” she said. “(There is) very little warning or no warning. And it happens all over the world. Every single state in the U.S. is landslide prone.”
Bhattacharyya has worked with others at the university, including students, to better detect upcoming landslides.
The UW System recognized Bhattacharyya on March 30, choosing her as one of three professors to receive a 2020 Regent Scholar program grant for $50,000.
The program, which started in 2014, is about collaboration between faculty and students. It’s for faculty or programs that take on undergraduate research projects that have the “potential to foster innovation, entrepreneurship and talent development,” according to a news release.
The UW System said the three professors are “distinguished for their extraordinary efforts in support of undergraduate research, innovation and entrepreneurship.”
Bhattacharyya’s project is addressing the lack of a uniform landslide monitoring system. Other areas of need include getting an instrument that can assess landslide risk factors and give early notice to affected communities, according to a project description shared by the UW System.
“This project aims to design a prototype for such a multimodal sensing mechanism with a built-in algorithm capable of assessing landslide risk and generating early warnings via electronic communication,” the release states.
Bhattacharyya teaches introductory and upper-level geology classes, according to her university biography. She has also been involved in other research, including geochemical analyses of igneous and metamorphic rocks and studying volcanic activities.
“I am deeply involved in doing research with undergraduate students,” she wrote.
Bhattacharyya could not immediately be reached for this story.
The video shows people who appear to be students working with the project’s various parts and sensors.
“Juk is really passionate about this project, landslides and how they affect people,” one person said in the video. “Being able to predict a landslide and being able to give people warning can save lives.”
Under normal circumstances, the three grant recipients would have been honored at the Board of Regents’ April meeting. But COVID-19 means restrictions exist for such gatherings.
“Our UW System faculty and students are doing amazing research,” UW System President Ray Cross said in the release. “It is important to recognize this vital work and celebrate the individuals who spearhead these innovations.”