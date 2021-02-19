WHITEWATER
For the fall 2021 semester, UW-Whitewater plans to operate more like it did before the pandemic started, officials announced Friday.
That includes in-person classes, on-campus residential services, athletics, arts and other in-person activities, according to a news release.
To do so, students and faculty must continue safety measures such as wearing masks, social distancing, getting tested and hand-washing, according to the release.
UW-W Chancellor Dwight Watson in the release encouraged people get vaccinated for COVID-19 when they are eligible.
It is unclear if any safety modifications will be necessary during the fall semester, according to the release.
Students are encouraged to meet with academic advisers and prepare for fall registration, which begins April 5, according to the release.
New student orientation sign-up will begin March 1.