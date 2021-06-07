WHITEWATER
UW-Whitewater late last week announced that the woman serving as interim dean of students will soon become the ongoing holder of the position.
Elizabeth Watson first came to UW-W in 2006, when she was the director of the Center for Students with Disabilities, according to the university announcement posted last week. She filled that role for 13 years.
For the last two years, Watson served as interim dean of students and interim vice chancellor for student affairs.
“My commitment to social justice and equity aligns with UW-Whitewater’s values, and I look forward to being an active partner across the university to support student success, safety and lifelong learning,” she said in the post on the university’s website.
UW-W played up Watson’s experience in grant writing, saying she brought in about $7 million over the last five years.
Watson earned degrees from Stephen F. Austin State University before eventually getting her Ph.D. from UW-Madison.
Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Artanya Wesley in the university’s post said Watson has a “passion for enhancing the educational outcomes for students.”
“She has a demonstrated commitment to collaborating with university and community stakeholders to ensure students are positioned to thrive within campus life,” Wesley added. “She works tirelessly at local, state and national levels advocating for students’ success and accessibility in higher education.”
Watson starts July 1.